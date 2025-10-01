LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $227,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 25,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $783,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 503,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,932,000 after purchasing an additional 30,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 13,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $155.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Melius initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,369 shares of company stock worth $1,539,610. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

