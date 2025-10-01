Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,769 Shares of ADT Inc. $ADT

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,495 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in ADT in the first quarter worth $35,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in ADT by 80.9% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in ADT during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ADT during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. ADT had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. ADT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.890 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Research lowered ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.34.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 71,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $590,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 112,650,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,124,541.46. This represents a 38.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

