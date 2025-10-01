Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viawealth LLC grew its position in Accenture by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 11,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Rothschild Redb cut shares of Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Argus set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.22.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $246.72 on Wednesday. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The stock has a market cap of $154.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.