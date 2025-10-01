HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $9,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFCF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 134.2% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFCF opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $43.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

