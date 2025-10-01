HB Wealth Management LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 206.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,184 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 949.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

