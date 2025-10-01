LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $280,000 in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,162,511,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,929,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,215,000 after buying an additional 151,872 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,960,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,425,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,295,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 22.7%

Shares of MTUM opened at $256.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.77. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $240.99.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

