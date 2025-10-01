Neil Chatfield Purchases 624 Shares of Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL) Stock

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2025

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALLGet Free Report) insider Neil Chatfield acquired 624 shares of Aristocrat Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$68.51 per share, for a total transaction of A$42,748.99.

Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.