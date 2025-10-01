Neil Chatfield Purchases 624 Shares of Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL) Stock

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL – Get Free Report) insider Neil Chatfield acquired 624 shares of Aristocrat Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$68.51 per share, for a total transaction of A$42,748.99.

Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

