LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3,976.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 61,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 59,560 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,931.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 107,580.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. International City Management Association Retirement Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $6,589,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 471,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 39,282 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPSM opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average is $42.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.