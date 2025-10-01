LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,365,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,402 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,300,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,781,000 after buying an additional 2,829,060 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,147,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,325,000 after buying an additional 1,036,292 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,404,000 after buying an additional 1,002,115 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,163,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,605,000 after acquiring an additional 547,872 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1092 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

