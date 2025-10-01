HB Wealth Management LLC Has $6.03 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 114.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,337 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,535,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 430,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 93,256 shares during the period. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 911,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,040,000 after purchasing an additional 66,880 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.