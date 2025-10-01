LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 198 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Presima Securities ULC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% during the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKE. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE OKE opened at $72.99 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.63 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day moving average is $81.51.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.31%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

