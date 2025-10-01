Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,386 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $66,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First County Bank CT grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $328.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $330.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

