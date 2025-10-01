Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. First American Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. First American Bank now owns 9,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Cowen cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BTIG Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Chart Industries Stock Up 0.2%

Chart Industries stock opened at $200.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.55. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.71.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 6.29%. Research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

