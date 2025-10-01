Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) CEO Richard Scott Struthers Sells 4,000 Shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 4,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 106,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,000. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.58. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. The firm’s revenue was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.