V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in shares of Equifax by 3.7% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Equifax by 0.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 3.8% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 2.2% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,872 shares in the company, valued at $34,533,591.12. This represents a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock opened at $256.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.68. Equifax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.98 and a twelve month high of $295.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%.The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 39.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Equifax from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Equifax from $287.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equifax from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on EFX

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.