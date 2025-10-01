Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,855 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cheniere Energy worth $38,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 134.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 676.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,587.5% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.60.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $235.09 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.79 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.74. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

