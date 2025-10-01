AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Chairman Sells $490,113.00 in Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) Chairman Xunkai Gong sold 31,950 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $490,113.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 15,188,718 shares in the company, valued at $232,994,934.12. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Xunkai Gong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 18th, Xunkai Gong sold 2,068,966 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $31,468,972.86.
AvePoint Trading Down 1.6%
NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.14 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. AvePoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $20.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on AVPT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,770,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,769,000 after purchasing an additional 340,509 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,335,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,692 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,304,000 after purchasing an additional 179,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,908,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,163,000 after purchasing an additional 786,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.
AvePoint Company Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AvePoint
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.