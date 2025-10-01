AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Chairman Sells $490,113.00 in Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) Chairman Xunkai Gong sold 31,950 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $490,113.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 15,188,718 shares in the company, valued at $232,994,934.12. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Xunkai Gong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 18th, Xunkai Gong sold 2,068,966 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $31,468,972.86.

NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.14 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. AvePoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVPT. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of AvePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,770,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,769,000 after purchasing an additional 340,509 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,335,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,692 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,304,000 after purchasing an additional 179,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,908,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,163,000 after purchasing an additional 786,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

