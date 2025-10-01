Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF $FLCB

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,119,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,693 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $45,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLCB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 1,836.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 554,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 525,466 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 653.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 543,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 471,184 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 462,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 214,136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,342,000 after acquiring an additional 171,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 140,885 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

FLCB opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $22.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

