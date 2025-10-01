The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 59.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2,055.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth about $105,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMPL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $45.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Geoff E. Tanner acquired 6,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.11 per share, with a total value of $200,315.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,070.90. This represents a 6.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $40.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $380.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

