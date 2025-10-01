Janney Capital Management LLC Has $538,000 Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc $COOP

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at $1,684,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,057,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,438,000 after purchasing an additional 129,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $210.79 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $234.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.15). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.38%.The business had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. Mr. Cooper Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.43, for a total value of $5,472,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 633,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,512,304.41. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COOP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $176.00 price objective on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.38.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

