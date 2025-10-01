SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Stock Holdings Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 592,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,234 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $56,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 82,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 593,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $104.51 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $105.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.64. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

