GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Buys New Stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,531 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,731,044 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,419,662,000 after buying an additional 1,330,474 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,134,050 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,545,958,000 after buying an additional 87,820 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,693,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $891,975,000 after buying an additional 353,782 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,519,132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $858,902,000 after buying an additional 432,838 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,404,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $647,387,000 after buying an additional 567,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $227.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.17. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $256.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.05.

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $345,556.80. This trade represents a 81.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,281.88. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,785 shares of company stock worth $2,197,852 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

