Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

VEU opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

