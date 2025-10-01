Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 618 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 248,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,393,000 after buying an additional 37,622 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $120.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.21 and its 200 day moving average is $105.81. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77. The company has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

