Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 2,810 Shares of Fluor Corporation $FLR

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 800.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fluor by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Fluor by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of FLR opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Fluor Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLR. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fluor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research cut Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

In other Fluor news, Chairman David E. Constable sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $2,011,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 792,027 shares in the company, valued at $41,272,526.97. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

