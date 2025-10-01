RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) VP John Feeney Sells 105 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) VP John Feeney sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.83, for a total transaction of $40,197.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,624.78. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBC opened at $390.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.73. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $272.50 and a fifty-two week high of $416.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $390.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.63 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 10.14%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. RBC Bearings has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $431.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

