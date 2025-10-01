HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $140.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $142.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.67.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

