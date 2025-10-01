VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF $UBND Stock Position Lifted by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBND. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 332.1% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,731,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859,443 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,960,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,507 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,073,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,810,000 after purchasing an additional 628,594 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,842,000. Finally, Correct Capital Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 772,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 219,995 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBND opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $22.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.0899 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.