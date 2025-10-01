Janney Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,770 GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 6,034.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 98,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 726,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,373,000 after buying an additional 125,886 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GXO. Truist Financial raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.09. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 99.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.65. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

