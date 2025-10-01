Peter Boyd Sells 10,000 Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) insider Peter Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 278,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,434.90. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 million. Aquestive Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 78.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AQST. Lifesci Capital raised Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

