Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 130,515 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130,515 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $66,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.06. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $72.79.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

