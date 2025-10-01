Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $64.60 Million Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,871,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,858 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.24% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $64,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CGCP. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,405,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,497,000 after buying an additional 3,884,005 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 5,631,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,713,000 after purchasing an additional 94,691 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,815,000 after purchasing an additional 753,524 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,859,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,099,000 after purchasing an additional 568,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,605,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,395,000 after purchasing an additional 453,513 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $23.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.0901 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

