Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Insider Sells $79,485.54 in Stock

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) insider Brian Powl sold 8,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $79,485.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 99,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,103.44. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kura Oncology Stock Down 1.3%
NASDAQ KURA opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. The company has a market cap of $768.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.19. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $19.73.
Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on KURA. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.
Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.
