Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $399,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Portland Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Portland Financial Advisors Inc now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,061,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,390,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

