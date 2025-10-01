Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO Der Valk Eric Van Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $529,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,547.47. The trade was a 34.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $128.40 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $141.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.25. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $679.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.840 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 44.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Loop Capital lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on OLLI

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.