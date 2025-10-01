Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Holdings Decreased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 26,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 31,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 115,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 162,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $73.90.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 68.86%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

