V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 186 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in IDEX by 19.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,050,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,007,000 after acquiring an additional 831,005 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in IDEX by 1,232.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,182,000 after acquiring an additional 450,704 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE purchased a new position in IDEX in the first quarter worth $49,815,000. Amundi grew its position in IDEX by 23.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,249,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,849,000 after acquiring an additional 236,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in IDEX by 11.5% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,006,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,157,000 after acquiring an additional 207,172 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.71.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $162.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.75. IDEX Corporation has a one year low of $153.36 and a one year high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $865.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.88%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.