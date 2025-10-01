Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Generac by 25.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,148,000 after purchasing an additional 285,388 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Generac by 5,071.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 250,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,701,000 after buying an additional 245,466 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 473,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,077,000 after buying an additional 206,311 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,375,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 458,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,048,000 after acquiring an additional 154,867 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.11.

Generac Price Performance

Generac stock opened at $167.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.88. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.50 and a 12 month high of $203.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $906,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 552,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,202,968.86. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.