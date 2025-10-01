Short Interest in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Grows By 2,302.5%

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 96,100 shares, an increase of 2,302.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTSGU opened at $101.09 on Wednesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 52-week low of $55.76 and a 52-week high of $101.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpring Health Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTSGU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Linden Advisors LP increased its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $3,575,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,780,000.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

