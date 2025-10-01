Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 53,081 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 6,326.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 67,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Pinterest by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,201,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,233,000 after buying an additional 32,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS stock opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a net margin of 49.31% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $998.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Insider Activity

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $3,568,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $795,311.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 312,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,887,906.70. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 967,627 shares of company stock worth $34,866,089 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

