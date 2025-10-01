946 Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Purchased by Elser Financial Planning Inc

Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 946 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $444.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.59 and a 200-day moving average of $317.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 257.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.11 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, CICC Research lifted their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.15.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

