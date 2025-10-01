bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Down 89.6% in September

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 111,000 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the August 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 274,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 274,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered bioAffinity Technologies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

bioAffinity Technologies Trading Down 8.9%

BIAF opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. bioAffinity Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $67.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.52.

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.90). bioAffinity Technologies had a negative return on equity of 845.68% and a negative net margin of 152.16%.The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 million.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

