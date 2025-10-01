V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 302 Shares of Pentair plc $PNR

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,974,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,033,000 after buying an additional 594,989 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,129,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,275,000 after buying an additional 661,154 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,829,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,047,000 after buying an additional 541,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,105,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,209,000 after buying an additional 143,464 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pentair by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,050,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,402,000 after purchasing an additional 50,718 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pentair from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. TD Cowen cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Pentair Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $110.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $112.91.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

