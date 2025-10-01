Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 40.9% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $105.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.24 and a 52-week high of $133.44.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.22. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPG. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

