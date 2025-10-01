Janney Capital Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF $MMIT

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the second quarter worth $140,935,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 77,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 59.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Trading Up 0.2%

MMIT opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

