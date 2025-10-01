Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 14,296 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $926,523.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,939.07. This represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 26th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,122,075.24.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 14,391 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $932,680.71.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 19,025 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $1,242,332.50.

On Monday, September 22nd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 15,202 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $972,319.92.

On Friday, September 19th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 50,693 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $3,275,274.73.

On Thursday, September 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $7,564,412.53.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 106,521 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $6,629,867.04.

On Monday, September 15th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 96,294 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $6,079,040.22.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 99,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $6,173,461.12.

On Friday, September 12th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 97,209 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $6,227,208.54.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $70.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.08.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

