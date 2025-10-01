Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Director Sells $1,291,753.50 in Stock

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Sagara sold 14,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,753.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,042 shares in the company, valued at $93,259. This represents a 93.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sempra Energy Price Performance
NYSE SRE opened at $90.02 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.91.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sempra Energy Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SRE
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra Energy
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 245.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sempra Energy
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.