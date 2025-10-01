Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Receives $41.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELVN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $278,625.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 952,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,235,415.52. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $131,939.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 296,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,870,545.18. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,637. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELVN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $789,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 61.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 80,506 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 26,449 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 43,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.89. Enliven Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $30.03.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

