Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) vs. Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Head to Head Comparison

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) and Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Traeger and Dogness (International)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Traeger -6.02% -5.67% -1.93% Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Traeger has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dogness (International) has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

46.8% of Traeger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Dogness (International) shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Traeger shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Dogness (International) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Traeger and Dogness (International), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Traeger 1 5 1 0 2.00 Dogness (International) 0 0 0 0 0.00

Traeger currently has a consensus target price of $2.13, suggesting a potential upside of 72.76%. Given Traeger’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Traeger is more favorable than Dogness (International).

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Traeger and Dogness (International)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Traeger $604.07 million 0.28 -$34.01 million ($0.27) -4.56 Dogness (International) $14.85 million 12.37 -$6.06 million N/A N/A

Dogness (International) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Traeger.

Summary

Dogness (International) beats Traeger on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app. The company also produces a library of digital content, including instructional recipes and videos that demonstrate tips, tricks, and cooking techniques that empower Traeger owners to progress their cooking skills; and short- and long-form branded content highlighting stories, community members, and lifestyle content from the Traegerhood. In addition, it provides wood pellets that are used to fire the grills; rubs, spices, and sauces; accessories, such as pop-and-lock accessory rail covers, drip trays, bucket liners, storage bins, and shelves; tools to aid in meal prep, cooking, and cleanup, including pellet storage systems, cleaning solutions, barbecue tools, and MEATER smart thermometer; replacement parts; and apparel and merchandise, including t-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, and baseball hats. Traeger, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos. It also offers ribbon dyeing service and pet grooming services. It offers its products to wholesalers and retailers. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China.

