Insider Selling: Vistra (NYSE:VST) CEO Sells 21,378 Shares of Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) CEO James Burke sold 21,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $4,317,073.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,286,291.04. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vistra Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $195.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.226 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VST shares. Daiwa America raised Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Melius assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.2% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Fogel Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fogel Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 3.1% in the second quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

